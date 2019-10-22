Nonprofit art center gives News 4 tour of upcoming state-of-the-art facility ahead of next year’s opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma Contemporary will soon be moving from State Fair Park to a location in Midtown in Oklahoma City. It will be a 54,000-square-foot facility that will double the programs and class offerings.

“This really is designed to reflect and refract the Oklahoma sky,” Jeremiah Matthew Davis, artistic director at Oklahoma Contemporary, said.

And it's Oklahoma’s beautiful skies that inspired architect Rand Elliott's design of the new Oklahoma Contemporary.

The multimillion-dollar facility will replace the state fair location they've had since 1989 when it was called City Arts Center.

"Our budget will nearly double, but the great thing is the audience we'll reach will nearly quintuple. We'll go from about 30,000 to 100,000 when you consider visitors, plus students in our studio programs and our camps and our education activities,” Executive Director Eddie Walker said.

The new space on 11th and Broadway is funded by $30 million in private donations.

Art will be a focal point inside and outside, including the dance studio and theatre inside the space.

"We really imagine ourselves utilizing each space in unique ways and programming and activating those spaces with art installations with performances with music,” Davis said.

The exhibits are always free. It's part of the nonprofit's mission to make art accessible to all.

“The basics of schoolwork and education are important to help people make a living. The arts are important to help people live. It feeds the soul. It feeds the brain. It makes life worth living,” Walker said.

It will be a world-class creative community for Oklahomans opening in March.

