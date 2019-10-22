OKC man pistol-whipped and robbed during video game system transaction; suspects captured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Four people are busted after the sale of a gaming system gone wrong.

A man says he met with a woman to buy a gaming console on Monday evening.

"When they met, she asked him to pull around the corner when they were finished conducting business. Obviously that should throw up red flags in somebody's head," said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When they turned the corner, police say several people attacked the victim, hitting him with a gun and stealing $300.

The man was still able to get a tag number off one of the suspects' cars.

"Ultimately that tag number led to the arrest of all four suspects involved in this case," Knight said.

The four were found at a home in Edmond.

Neighbors in the area say they're concerned for their safety because there has been a lot of suspicious activity at the house, and they've never dealt with anything like it in their normally peaceful neighborhood.

Police are reminding people about safety when it comes to meeting people to buy or sell anything.

"If you are going to meet somebody to buy something or sell something, somebody you don't know, it's never a good idea to meet them in an isolated location," Knight said.

Knight says if you are meeting with a stranger, you should do it at police headquarters or any police station.