OKC woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer near El Reno

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman died Tuesday from injuries she suffered when she crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Christy Summers, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 40, three miles west of El Reno.

Summers was driving her 2018 Jeep Cherokee west on I-40 behind a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer slowed down due to traffic conditions at approximately 12:03 p.m. Summers swerved to the right, but crashed into the tractor-trailer from behind.

Authorities described the cause of the collision as “unsafe speed for traffic conditions.”

