Oklahoma working to implement Marsy’s Law by November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After Oklahoma voters approved a so-called ‘crime victims’ bill of rights’ in 2018, state leaders are now working to implement the measure.

Marsy’s Law is an initiative started in 1983 after Marsy Nicholas, a California college student, was allegedly stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

A week later, Marsy’s mother ran into the accused murderer at the grocery store. She had no idea he’d been released on bail.

Since then, Marsy’s Law was enacted in several states, and Oklahoma will be the next.

The measure, among other things, would require victims to be notified and be heard in most criminal proceedings and prohibit “unreasonable delay” of criminal cases.

“Now, what we need to do is connect the statutes that are currently in place and the policies and procedures that we already have and connect them with the rights we’ve instilled in the constitution for crime victims,” Kim Moyer, Director of Marsy’s Law For Oklahoma, told News 4 in April.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will give an update on how the state will implement the changes.

Marsy’s Law goes into effect on Nov. 1.