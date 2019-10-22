OSBI: Two teens die from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – Officials are investigating after two teens were found dead from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Okfuskee County.

According to KJRH, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a 14 and 15-year-old took a portable generator into a travel trailer due to power outages in Weleetka on Monday night.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a relative checked on the boys and found them dead.

Investigators say carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame, but a medical examiner will determine the teens’ exact cause of death.

School officials in Weleetka released the following statement on their website:

“It is with great sadness we inform you that two of our students have died in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families. The school will have extra counselors available to help students during this difficult time. The Junior High football game at Maud on Tuesday, Oct. 22, has been cancelled. The Homecoming festivities for this week, Oct. 21-25, have been postponed. Information about the funeral services will be made available as soon as we have it. Prayers for the families, our students, and our staff would be appreciated.”

Click here to read more.