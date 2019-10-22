× OU and OSU Release 2020 Football Schedules

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both released their football schedules for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The Bedlam game will be on October 24 in Norman, the earliest OU and OSU have played since that same date in 1998.

The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the complete schedules for both teams:

2020 Oklahoma Schedule

Sept. 5 • vs. Missouri State

First meeting

Sept. 12 • vs. Tennessee

Sooners lead 3-1, swept 2014-15 home-and-home series

Sept. 26 • at Army West Point

OU leads 3-1, prevailed 28-21 in overtime in Norman in 2018

Oct. 3 • vs. Baylor

Sooners lead 25-3 and are 13-1 in Norman

Oct. 10 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Texas leads 62-48-5; Sooners have won 8 of last 11 and 14 of last 21

Oct. 17 • at Iowa State

Sooners lead 75-6-2 and have won 19 of the last 20

Oct. 24 • vs. Oklahoma State

OU leads 88-18-7 (42-9-2 in Norman) and has won 14 of last 16

Oct. 31 • at TCU

OU leads 14-5 (7-1 in Fort Worth) and has won 8 of last 9

Nov. 7 • at West Virginia

OU leads 9-2 and is 8-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12

Nov. 14 • vs. Kansas State

OU leads 76-19-4 and is only Big 12 team with winning record vs. Wildcats since league was formed

Nov. 21 • vs. Kansas

OU leads 77-27-6 and has won 15 straight (all by at least 15 points)

Nov. 28 • at Texas Tech

OU leads 21-6 overall and has won 8 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 10 meetings

2020 Oklahoma State Schedule