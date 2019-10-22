OU and OSU Release 2020 Football Schedules
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both released their football schedules for the 2020 season on Tuesday.
The Bedlam game will be on October 24 in Norman, the earliest OU and OSU have played since that same date in 1998.
The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here are the complete schedules for both teams:
2020 Oklahoma Schedule
Sept. 5 • vs. Missouri State
First meeting
Sept. 12 • vs. Tennessee
Sooners lead 3-1, swept 2014-15 home-and-home series
Sept. 26 • at Army West Point
OU leads 3-1, prevailed 28-21 in overtime in Norman in 2018
Oct. 3 • vs. Baylor
Sooners lead 25-3 and are 13-1 in Norman
Oct. 10 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Texas leads 62-48-5; Sooners have won 8 of last 11 and 14 of last 21
Oct. 17 • at Iowa State
Sooners lead 75-6-2 and have won 19 of the last 20
Oct. 24 • vs. Oklahoma State
OU leads 88-18-7 (42-9-2 in Norman) and has won 14 of last 16
Oct. 31 • at TCU
OU leads 14-5 (7-1 in Fort Worth) and has won 8 of last 9
Nov. 7 • at West Virginia
OU leads 9-2 and is 8-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12
Nov. 14 • vs. Kansas State
OU leads 76-19-4 and is only Big 12 team with winning record vs. Wildcats since league was formed
Nov. 21 • vs. Kansas
OU leads 77-27-6 and has won 15 straight (all by at least 15 points)
Nov. 28 • at Texas Tech
OU leads 21-6 overall and has won 8 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 10 meetings
2020 Oklahoma State Schedule
|
Sept. 3 (Thurs.)
|
Oregon State
|
Sept. 12
|
Tulsa
|
Sept. 19
|
Western Illinois
|
Sept. 26
|
Open date
|
Oct. 3
|
at TCU
|
Oct. 10
|
Iowa State
|
Oct. 17
|
at Kansas
|
Oct. 24
|
at Oklahoma
|
Oct. 31
|
Texas Tech
|
Nov. 7
|
at Baylor
|
Nov. 14
|
West Virginia
|
Nov. 21
|
at Kansas State
|
Nov. 28
|
Texas