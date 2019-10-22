OU Board of Regents member steps down

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A member of the University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents has submitted his resignation.

C. Renzi Stone announced his resignation from his Twitter account Tuesday evening.

Renzi said that he informed Governor Kevin Stitt and his fellow Regent members that he was resigning.

“It has been an honor to serve the state and our alumni, students, faculty and staff,” he said in his resignation letter, which he attached in the tweet.

Stone was appointed by then-governor Mary Fallin to his position in 2015 for a seven-year term. He said he averaged 10-30 hours a week working on OU business.

“With a few new opportunities on my plate, and the University trending in the right direction, I decided it was a good time to make a change for me and my family. I love this University,” he in the resignation letter.