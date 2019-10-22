Police: Body found in Midwest City pond identified as missing man

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The medical examiner has identified a body found in a Midwest City pond over the weekend.

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, an elderly couple was walking in the Timber Ridge Estates neighborhood when they saw a body floating in a retention pond and had someone call police.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found the man dead and fully clothed.

On Tuesday, Midwest City police announced the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Philip Manzi, of Midwest City.

Police say Manzi was last seen at his home on Oct. 12 in Midwest City.

According to family members, Manzi had Aspergers and was emotionally upset and left the home in his vehicle that day.

He was reported missing three days later to Midwest City police.

Midwest City police later learned that his vehicle had been impounded by Oklahoma City police near SE 29th and Hiawassee on Oct. 12.

Chief Brandon Clabes, with Midwest City police, says there is no indication of foul play or trauma to Manzi’s body.

“We have no idea why Manzi was in the pond but feel based upon physical evidence he may have been there for up to a week,” Clabes said.

Manzi’s cause and manner of death are still pending.