Pub crawl supporting nonprofits to be held in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – You can drink and have a good time while supporting a good cause in Edmond on Friday.

The Edmond Women’s Club will hold its inaugural Pub Crawl in downtown Edmond from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

“The EWC Pub Crawl is one of two major fundraisers conducted by EWC to support their scholarship and grant programs, which are nonprofit organizations that address community issues for Edmond families, children, seniors and more,” an Edmond Women’s Club news release states.

Festivities kick off at Hott Wings, located at 23 W 1st St., in the Edmond Railyard. Ellis Island and The Patriarch are the other venues participating in the crawl.

“The evening will consist of drink specials and raffle prize drawings at each venue, plus a costume contest. A prize for the best costume will be chosen at the end of the night at the last venue,” the news release states.

It costs $15 to participate in the crawl. Raffle tickets are $5 each.