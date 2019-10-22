Sooner Schooner sidelined following Saturday crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s beloved Sooner Schooner will not be coming out onto the field to celebrate touchdowns for the rest of the season.

“We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready,” said Mike Houck, assistant athletic director with Strategic Communications for OU.

The schooner fell over and threw OU Spirit Squd members to the ground while rushing out onto the field Saturday for a touchdown celebration during the second quarter of the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.

The Sooner Schooner is a longstanding tradition in which a wagon comes racing onto the field pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups after OU scores a touchdown.

The three people who were involved in the fall were evaluated by medical personnel and released, OU athletic department personnel said in a statement.

Also, veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses do not appear to be injured.

The tumble is believed to have been caused by the weight distribution of riders in the rear of the wagon.

The Sooners went on to defeat the Mountaineers 52-14.