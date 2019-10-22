× Sooners to Play Two Men’s Basketball Games at Chesapeake Arena

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program announced Tuesday the Sooners will play two home games at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City this season.

OU will face Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 pm an ESPN network.

The Sooners will host Texas Tech on Tuesday, February 25th at 8:00 on either ESPN or ESPN 2.

“We’ve had some great experiences hosting games at Chesapeake Arena,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “Our goal is to continue to engage more and more fans as well as expand the interest around Oklahoma Basketball. We’re very excited about the future of our program with the blend of veterans and a talented group of newcomers. By playing two games in the heart of Oklahoma City with additional pre or post game options, we hope to open up opportunities for more fans to get familiar with this team.”

“Playing in Oklahoma City and the environment of an NBA arena is an incredible experience for our team,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “Hosting big matchups at Chesapeake Energy Arena is a special opportunity, especially for our players from Oklahoma who grew up watching the NBA in Oklahoma City. We’re looking forward to seeing Sooner Nation pack the stands for these two big matchups and creating an electric atmosphere in OKC.”

OU is 14-6 all-time at Chesapeake Arena and 5-1 under head coach Lon Kruger.