Tips on staying safe while having fun trick-or-treating

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – With Halloween just around the corner, an education center and metro police department are teaming up to make sure children stay safe while trick-or-treating.

Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral and the Edmond Police Department are encouraging parents to accompany children of all ages while trick-or-treating to ensure their safety.

“The National Safety Council reports children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,” said Carrie Williams, Rainbow Fleet executive director. “In addition to this scary statistic, parents must worry about food safety, allergies and other risks related to the holiday.”

Officials recommend children wear glow sticks, reflective tape or use flashlights.

“We encourage parents to set ground rules for their children before trick-or-treating,” said JD Younger, Edmond Chief of Police. “Children should only approach homes with porch lights and never go inside a home for a treat. Predetermining a well-lit route and ensuring reliable communication channels are other important ways to increase trick-or-treat safety.”

Parents are also encouraged to inspect candy for anything out of the ordinary and allergens. It’s also recommended parents make sure children can still see and move with their costumes and makeup.

“As always, law enforcement authorities should be notified if you notice anything suspicious or unlawful,” Younger said.