× TravelAdvisor names Oklahoma City restaurant as one of the Best Fast Casual Restaurants in the US

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – TripAdvisor today announced the winners of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Oklahoma City was named among the nation’s best Fast Casual restaurants.

This year, the awards recognize 584 total restaurants globally and 75 U.S. restaurants in the categories of Fine Dining, Everyday Dining and Fast Casual.

Award winners were determined by factoring in the quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a 12-month period.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in OKC comes in at #18 on the list.

To view the full list of 2019 Travelers’ Choice award-winning restaurants, including TripAdvisor diners’ favorite restaurants in the world, click here.