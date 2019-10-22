Trial underway for caretaker accused in burned baby neglect case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An Oklahoma woman is on trial, accused in a horrific case of child neglect.

Eleven-month-old Caleb Washington was badly burned, and doctors had to amputate his leg.

Prosecutors say the baby was in pain for weeks because neither his caretakers nor his mother would take him to the hospital.

The jury trial against caretaker Cordett Cole began Monday.

Caleb Washington was known to physicians at OU Children's Hospital as the "Christmas Day burn baby" because his case was so horrific, no one could forget when paramedics rushed him to the emergency room on Christmas Day 2017.

He'd gone into cardiac arrest.

Cordett Cole's daughter, Breanna Cole, was convicted for child neglect in the case earlier this year, and the baby's mother is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say Cordett and Breanna Cole were caring for Caleb at their Northeast Oklahoma City home.

Breanna Cole claimed Caleb was having a seizure and pulled a tea kettle onto himself, burning his lower body.

That reportedly happened on Dec. 10, 2017.

Caleb never saw a doctor until more than two weeks later on Christmas Day.

The doctor who treated him testified Tuesday that Caleb should have been treated at a burn center immediately.

Instead, Caleb became septic, and doctors had to amputate his right leg.

The jury had a tough time looking at the pictures of Caleb in the hospital.

His little body was burned all the way around from his feet to his stomach.

Cordett Cole's other daughter also testified Tuesday, saying her mother was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor back in December 2017.

The daughter said she didn't know what happened to Caleb until police arrested Cole.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning.