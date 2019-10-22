Trick-or-treat: Company releases 2019’s Best Places for Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is a little more than a week away, so many families are putting the final touches on their costumes.
This year, experts say the average U.S. household will spend $86 on Halloween expenses, including candy, costumes and decorations. In fact, Halloween is listed as the third most popular holiday in America.
WalletHub has created a list of the ‘Best Places to Go for Halloween,’ comparing the 100 largest cities in the United States using 21 key metrics.
The top cities are as follows:
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- Boston, MA
- San Diego, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Chicago, IL
- Miami, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Jose, CA.
Overall, Oklahoma City came in 71st on the list.
Oklahoma City was ranked 69th for being ‘trick-or-treater friendly’ and 53rd for Halloween fun. While many trick-or-treaters will complain about the usual cold weather on Halloween, the survey concluded that Oklahoma City was ranked 33rd for Halloween weather.
Tulsa ranked 85th on the list.