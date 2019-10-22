Trick-or-treat: Company releases 2019’s Best Places for Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is a little more than a week away, so many families are putting the final touches on their costumes.

This year, experts say the average U.S. household will spend $86 on Halloween expenses, including candy, costumes and decorations. In fact, Halloween is listed as the third most popular holiday in America.

WalletHub has created a list of the ‘Best Places to Go for Halloween,’ comparing the 100 largest cities in the United States using 21 key metrics.

The top cities are as follows:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Miami, FL Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA San Jose, CA.

Overall, Oklahoma City came in 71st on the list.

Oklahoma City was ranked 69th for being ‘trick-or-treater friendly’ and 53rd for Halloween fun. While many trick-or-treaters will complain about the usual cold weather on Halloween, the survey concluded that Oklahoma City was ranked 33rd for Halloween weather.

Tulsa ranked 85th on the list.