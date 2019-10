× USGS: 3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt the ground rattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the town of Manchester around 4 p.m. on Tuesday,.

Officials say the epicenter was located about 4.8 miles east of Manchester, and 37.3 miles north/northwest of Enid.

There have been no reports of any damage.