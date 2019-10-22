Wynnewood Housing Authority property manager accused of fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) — One count of felony embezzlement has been filed against a former Wynnewood Housing Authority property manager.

"Who is the real Tresa," Tiffany Peters asked. "Was it that lady that had become a friend to me when I was at my lowest? Or this person?"

Peters is talking about the former Wynnewood Housing Authority property manager, Tresa Dianne Wild, who's facing a felony charge of embezzlement after allegedly misusing funds from HUD.

Wild allegedly used those funds to make "purchases for her personal use" that total $1,855.17, according to the probable cause affidavit.

One of her employees told investigators, "He had noticed for about a year that things in the maintenance shop had gone missing," and said, "There were times where Wild would arrive at the property, turn off the camera system and only turn it back on when she was leaving."

Some residents told investigators that back in July, they witnessed Wild "take large packages of paper towels and toilet paper, two ceiling fans and cases of water/Gatorade" out of the maintenance shop.

"Man, it was a lot of stress," Khini Billings, who once lived at one of the properties Wild managed, told News 4.

Billings said he thinks Wild was pocketing some of his rent money.

"I knew I was paying money and I had to come up with more money to pay the money she said I didn't pay," Billings said.

Several other residents told News 4 they think the same thing was happening to them.

News 4 stopped by Wild's home to see if she had anything to say about the allegations, but no one came to the door.

According to the affidavit, "Wild admitted that she made purchases for her personal use "'because it was easy to do.'"

"It kinda makes me sick," Billings said.

Wild is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference on December 13th at 9 a.m.