Wynnewood HUD property manager charged with embezzlement

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. — Embezzlement charges against a former Wynnewood Housing and Urban Development property manager have now been filed in Garvin County.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Tresa Diane Wild is facing one count of felony embezzlement after allegedly using Wynnewood Housing Authority funds for personal use.

Court documents allege Wild made 61 purchases at local stores and used the items for personal use, while be entrusted with and in the position as manager of the Wynnewood Housing Authority.

Wild is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference on December 13th at 9 a.m.