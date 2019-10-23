Animal adoption fees waived in Norman for special 3-day event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There are plenty of dogs and cats in need of a loving home, and now you can give them that home without having to pay an adoption fee.

The Norman Animal Welfare Adoption Center, 3428 Jenkins Ave., is holding a waived fee adoption event Thursday through Saturday, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

“During the event, all adoptable animals will be available at no cost,” the news release states.

Click here for a preview of the cats and dogs up for adoption.

Event hours at the Adoption Center are as follows: