Animal adoption fees waived in Norman for special 3-day event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There are plenty of dogs and cats in need of a loving home, and now you can give them that home without having to pay an adoption fee.
The Norman Animal Welfare Adoption Center, 3428 Jenkins Ave., is holding a waived fee adoption event Thursday through Saturday, according to a Norman Police Department news release.
“During the event, all adoptable animals will be available at no cost,” the news release states.
Click here for a preview of the cats and dogs up for adoption.
Event hours at the Adoption Center are as follows:
- Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.