Churchgoers doused with pepper spray during Sunday service

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL) — It was outright panic inside a church in Metro Atlanta on Sunday.

New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant said in a Facebook live video that 28 people attending the Lithonia church were attacked with pepper spray by two men in hoodies during service.

According to the DeKalb County police report, it states “When officers arrived several people were coughing, sneezing and had irritation to their eyes.” Police also say the sanctuary doesn’t have surveillance cameras. We’ve also learned Homeland Security Division is working the case because chemicals are involved.

The church declined to do an interview with CBS46 but released a statement saying:

“During today’s service, we experienced an isolated incident that is currently under investigation by our security team and the DeKalb County Police Department.

None of our members were injured and we thank the local first responders for promptly addressing this matter.

We have initiated a full-scale review of our security procedures and protocols and we will exhaust ourselves to ensure New Birth remains a safe place to worship and fellowship.”

