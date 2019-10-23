Elton John bringing farewell tour to Oklahoma City next year

Posted 7:20 am, October 23, 2019, by

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Elton John performs live on stage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, "Me" at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on October 16, 2019. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Elton John is bringing his three-year farewell tour to Oklahoma City next year!

John’s worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in September 2018 and takes fans on a journey through his career.

The show features some of his most beloved songs and includes never-before-seen photos and videos throughout the performance from his 50-year career.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stops at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on July 5, 2020.

Tickets go on sale November 1 at 10 a.m.

