Emergency crews respond to fatal head-on collision in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a fatal accident in northeast Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene Wednesday just before 7 a.m. near NE 23rd and Bartell Rd.

Police have not released many details, but say a head-on collision occurred in the area and it is fatal.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

