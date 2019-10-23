Emergency crews respond to fatal head-on collision in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a fatal accident in northeast Oklahoma City.
Emergency crews responded to the scene Wednesday just before 7 a.m. near NE 23rd and Bartell Rd.
Police have not released many details, but say a head-on collision occurred in the area and it is fatal.
What led up to the incident is still under investigation.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.467560 -97.516428