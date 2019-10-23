Families, students remember Bixby teacher killed in crash

BIXBY, Okla. (KJRH) – Families in Bixby are still reeling after the loss of a beloved teacher in a car accident last week.

“She was just one of those bubbly, energetic, enthusiastic teachers who loved what they did,” Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller told KJRH. “And she came to school every day, loved interacting with her kids, loved giving those hugs, loved giving those high-fives.”

Maggie DuBois was a teacher at Central Elementary School in Bixby, but also taught at Jenks and Broken Arrow in the past.

On Thursday night, DuBois was killed in a car accident in Bixby.

Now, former students are fondly remembering the teacher who attended their sporting events and birthday parties.

Grief counselors will be at the school on Wednesday for students and staff.