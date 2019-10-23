Homeowners allowed back in SW Oklahoma City neighborhood following evacuation due to cut gas line

Update: Officials say a gas leak in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is under control and residents are allowed back into their homes. ONG workers are continuing to repair the cut line and monitor the situation.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Homes in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are being evacuated due to a cut gas line.

Emergency crews responded to the scene before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday near SW 25th and Western.

A gas line was cut in the area as construction crews were digging.

More than 10 homes have been evacuated, and Oklahoma Natural Gas has been called to the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.