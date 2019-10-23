“I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots,” One killed, 3 injured in Midwest City shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Gunshots rang out late Tuesday night at the Vista Green Apartments in Midwest City.

"I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots, a bunch of gunshots, like a bunch, more than I've ever heard anywhere in the city," said Rob Curren, who lives nearby.

Curren says he was reading a book inside his apartment when the gunfire erupted right outside of his window.

"I'd say probably 50 gunshots at least. It was a lot, and it went on and on for several minutes," said Curren.

Midwest City police rushed to the apartments, near Reno and Air Depot, and found four people who had been shot.

"All adults, three males and one female, who were all transported to different hospitals in the metro," said Major Robert Cornelison.

One of those men died a few hours later.

Police say some of those victims could've been shot while they were sitting in the car.

"It appears that three of the victims might've been in a vehicle when the shooting started and then one of the victims had exited his vehicle and was shot in the back as he was leaving the scene," said Major Cornelison. "We have what looks like different calibers out there but we are not for sure who was hit with what at this point."

No arrests have been made, and the reason why the shooter opened fire remains a mystery.

Neighbors seem to think this was not a random act.

"Whoever was shooting was shooting at somebody. I don`t think they were just shooting randomly," said Curren.

None of the victims have been identified, and we do not know the condition of the three survivors.