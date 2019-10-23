× Inmate’s family asking for answers after commutation denied by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After being recommended for commutation with time served by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, a man serving time for a nonviolent drug charge was denied commutation by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Back in 2004, Glen Appleton was charged with aggravated manufacturing of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He went before the Pardon and Parole Board in July and was recommended for commutation with time served.

Earlier this month, Appleton received a letter from Governor Kevin Stitt. He was denied commutation.

His family is now speaking out, wanting to know why he was denied commutation after years of good behavior in prison, hard work in the woodshop at Jess Dunn Correctional Center, and being recommended for commutation by the board.