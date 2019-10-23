“It’s just a great loss,” Family, friends remember pastor who died in El Reno crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATONGA, Okla. (KFOR)- Family and church members remember a beloved pastor that passed away after a crash in El Reno Tuesday.

50-year-old Reverend Christy Summers started serving as the pastor at Watonga United Methodist Church in January.

“It`s just a great loss,” said Joan Hursh, a church member.

Hursh says in her 10 months at the church in Watonga Summers made a massive impact on her congregation.

“She came in on Sunday mornings just bubbly and greeted us and just was so happy and I`ll just miss all her spiritual knowledge, that she imparted to us,” said Hursh.

Summers studied Theology at Southern Methodist University in Texas and went on to serve at various churches throughout Texas and Oklahoma as an associate pastor starting in 2006.

Summer’s husband, Blair says her legacy will live on in her three children.

“That`s her. The son that`s caring, the daughter that`s going to be in the ministry, and then the one that`s just intelligent," said Blair.

Summer’s Daughter Peyton James says her mother always told her that she loved her and that God loved her.

“I want to carry that with me for the rest of my life and that's something that I try to spread with other people and that's something that she spreads with everybody she meets too. She makes sure everybody knows that they're loved by God and that they are loved by her and that doesn't change without her here now,” said James.

James says her mother first got her calling to ministry when she was in high school.