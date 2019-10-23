Judge temporarily halts controversial anti-abortion bill from going into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY – A judge has entered a temporary injunction on a controversial anti-abortion bill.

Senate Bill 614 requires physicians to inform patients that a medically induced abortion may be reversible after they ingest the first of two abortion-inducing pills.

Rep. Mark Lepak, the House bill author, said the purpose of the bill is to give women a second chance to reconsider.

“A number of women have regret after the abortion. They may have a regret during the process but, if they don’t know there may be a way to reverse the process, then they just don’t know,” Lepak told News 4. “There are a lot of things in this world that, once you make a decision, you can’t undo. This is perhaps one that you can change your mind and you still have some hope that you could deliver a happy, healthy baby.”

However, there is some push back on the bill.

Jill Webb, legal director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, said a lawsuit was not out of the question if Senate Bill 614 was signed into law.

“Arizona, for instance, immediately had it challenged, and what they did was reverse the policy even before it got to court for determination,” Webb said. “Not only do you have freedom of speech to say what you want, you also can’t be compelled to say something you don’t believe, and that’s what the problem is.”

Opponents also cited a lack of medical evidence and proven studies that show abortions can be reversed. They say there is also concern about whether the reversal was safe for the health of the mother.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last month, a lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma County District Court on behalf of a Tulsa abortion clinic and its owner, Dr. Alan Braid.

On Wednesday, an Oklahoma County judge entered a temporary injunction in the case, pending the ongoing litigation.

The law was set to go into effect Nov. 1.