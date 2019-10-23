Just Kids Pediatrics – From the Exam Room to the Classroom



Just Kids Pediatrics (JKP) is a pediatric primary and urgent care facility with locations in Moore, South OKC, and North OKC, with plans underway to open a fourth location in Mustang in Winter 2019. Unlike many primary care offices, Just Kids Pediatrics believes that focusing on just kids is just better. Because they specialize in pediatrics, parents can feel safe knowing the care their children receive is tailored to them from the child-friendly waiting room to the kid-themed patient rooms.

Children don’t just get sick during standard business hours, which is why Just Kids Pediatrics provides care for their patients in the evenings and weekends too. If your child gets sick when their primary office isn’t open, you can still bring your child to see the same family of doctors during the urgent care’s extended hours. Being sick is never convenient, but JKP tries to be, by modeling themselves to be available seven days a week to serve their patients, even during the holidays.

Just Kids Pediatrics is intentional about caring for both their patients and staff by upholding their core values. They believe in thinking “outside of the box” by doing things differently to be better. With the mindset that sympathy and empathy are key as providers and people, it’s easy to understand their patient-focused culture. Their values are an indication of the type of care patients can expect to receive.

At Just Kids Pediatrics, a patient’s experience is just as important as the medical treatment they receive. When you become a patient, you become part of the JKP family. Expecting moms are even encouraged to get to know the staff before their baby arrives. Through their “New-Mom Tour,” parents are allowed to tour the facility and ask questions. Many patients have been a part of the family since birth. Families can feel safe knowing that the physicians are familiar with their child’s medical history throughout each stage of development, all the way up to heading off to college. “I love everyone at the clinic so much; they are all so sweet, and my kids love going there. It is an amazing place to take your children! My kiddos will continue to go here until they are grown,” said a patient mother, Amanda H.

As a leader in pediatric healthcare, JKP is devoted to employee development, continuous training, and additional education. Founding physician, Angela Yaffe, M.D., believes in keeping the Just Kids Pediatrics staff up-to-date on the latest techniques and advances in pediatric medicine. As a life-long Oklahoma resident, she has made it her mission to help the families in her community live healthier lives. Also as a mother of three, she understands the importance of having quality care for her children.

While Just Kids Pediatrics may offer care to little humans, their way of operating is anything but small. Their facilities are designed with state-of-the-art equipment including an in-house X-ray machine and lab testing, allowing them to care for numerous conditions ranging from bumps and bruises to broken bones. They also strongly encourage parents to bring their children to the doctor even when they’re not sick for preventative care. Regular Well-Child Checkups ensure your child is developing properly for their age. Parents can expect a full physical exam to screen for illnesses, plus tips on how to help their child become healthier.

“When it comes to your child’s healthcare, it is all urgent to us,” says Just Kids Pediatrics. Common symptoms and illnesses treated at their primary and urgent care facilities include infections, rashes, sore throat, colds, bug bites, sprains, and sports injuries. Once your child has been seen by a compassionate provider, they will promptly provide the customized pediatric health care your child needs, including discharge instructions and any necessary prescriptions.

The staff’s love for children goes beyond the exam room. As a family-owned and operated Oklahoma based business, Just Kids Peds takes pride in being involved in their community to stay connected to their patients. They make it a regular practice to volunteer at local schools to offer physicals and flu shots. Recently they’ve taken it a step further by partnering with KFOR to sponsor the ‘What’s Right With Our Schools’ series.

Through ‘What’s Right With Our Schools’ the community will have the opportunity to share their stories about all of the great things happening in the Oklahoma school system. Just Kids Pediatrics will present a check of $600 to two noteworthy schools each month. You can share your story here.

Being a part of the community is second nature to Just Kids Pediatrics — giving back to their community is part of their core values. Just in recent months, they’ve been involved in numerous community events such as the Jag Jam, Mustang Western Days, Moore Library’s Back-to-School Health Fair, and the Trial Lawyers’ Backpack Drive.

For more information and appointment scheduling, visit justkidspeds.com. You can also follow Just Kids Pediatrics on Facebook at justkidspeds to stay up-to-date.