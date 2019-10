TRENTON, Texas (KXII) – A lineman working on power lines near Trenton, Texas, had to jump from the bucket he was working in after it caught fire.

The lineman was forced to leap out of the bucket after it made contact with a live wire and caught fire, Fannin County Sheriff’s Lt. Frank Deater said.

The lineman was shocked by the live wire and suffered serious burns. He then broke both of his legs after he jumped out of the bucket.

Click here for the full story.