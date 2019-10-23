× Man accused of robbing more than $20K from casino-winning woman arrested in Texas

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a woman who won at a metro casino was arrested in Texas, Midwest City police say.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Damon Redd after he allegedly robbed the woman last month.

On Sept. 26, at around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery at Tinker Federal Credit Union near SE 29th and Air Depot.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she had won $46,283.20 at Riverwind Casino earlier that day.

The woman drove straight to the credit union to deposit the money.

Shortly after parking her car, Redd allegedly got in her vehicle through the passenger side and took the money “by force,” police say.

The woman said the money was in two envelopes under her shirt and while she struggled with the suspect for the envelopes, Redd reportedly told her he had a gun. However, she said she did not see a gun.

She said the suspect took the money, ran to a silver four-door car that was parked nearby and tried to drive away.

According to police, the woman said she chased Redd to the car and reached into an open window to try to get her money back.

She was able to get back one of the envelopes as the suspect started to accelerate while she was still hanging halfway out of the vehicle.

The woman fell to the pavement, but was not injured, and was able to recover about $20,000. Redd allegedly took off with the remaining $21,283.

Midwest City police said they spoke with Chickasaw Lighthorse police, who have jurisdiction over the casino, and reviewed security footage from inside the casino.

Police say Redd was near the woman when she won the money and appeared to follow her when she left the casino.

Midwest City police told News 4 on Tuesday that Redd was recently arrested in Dallas, Texas.

He was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery and robbery in the first degree - fear of immediate harm.