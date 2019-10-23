Medical examiner: Oklahoma man shot 21 times in brutal Cache murder

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) – Authorities say a man was shot more than a dozen times in a brutal murder in Cache.

In June, deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment complex in Cache following an altercation.

Investigators learned the altercation involved multiple individuals, which led to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they realized that 26-year-old Nathan Morrow had been shot and killed at the scene.

Authorities ultimately arrested 19-year-old Devon Julian Cannon, 20-year-old Shannon Marshawn Freeman, and 19-year-old Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson on charges of first-degree murder.

Now, new details are being released about Morrow’s injuries in an Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s report.

The report, which was obtained by KSWO, reveals that Morrow was shot nearly two dozen times. It states that he suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back.

The report also states that he suffered blunt force trauma to his face before he died.

His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, while his manner of death was listed as a homicide.