× Officials investigating cause of Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire officials in Midwest City are investigating after a home caught fire overnight.

Crews responded to the scene at around midnight Wednesday near NE 16th and Douglas.

Officials tell News 4 six people were inside when one of them smelled smoke and found a fire in a converted garage.

That person called 911 and got everyone outside.

Crews quickly put the flames out, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause is still under investigation.