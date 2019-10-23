OKC man says fake repairman took thousands from him. He says there could be more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Muhammad Farooq just got his roof fixed after he says fake handymen put a hole in it.

"They left part of the roof open," he said. "I already have gotten it fixed now."

Farooq went on Craigslist looking for a repairman a few weeks ago and came upon an ad from M&M Handyman and Construction.

On Oct. 2, Farooq, the handyman "Steve" and another man met at the home.

Surveillance video picked up two of the men talking. Farooq says they were discussing the repairs needed.

"Since he was giving me very reasonable prices, so I agreed to do more work and he said I could pay him more money on PayPal."

He sent "Steve" $800 on PayPal, but then the handyman said he needed more money.

Farooq agreed to pay cash for the rest.

Surveillance cameras picked up the transaction.

"By that time they would go for lunch and they would be back. Neither they or the material arrived so they took $2,200 off me,” Farooq said.

Thousands gone and a hole in the roof.

Farooq called and texted "Steve" but only got excuses.

Then, no answer, and the number on the Craigslist ad no longer works.

Farooq says he's now hearing from others who've been scammed.

The Oklahoma City Police Department posted on Facebook about the alleged scammers, and people responded saying they know other victims.

Farooq doesn't think he'll ever get the $2,200 dollars back, but hopes they get caught before they do it again.

"I don't think I'll get that money back from them, but I don't want them fooling around other people at least," he told News 4.

Surveillance video gives another look at the person he says ripped him off and the Ford F-150 he was driving.

"I work hard for this money. I saved it for [a] long time and I wanted to fix my house,” Farooq said.

Click here to find a licensed contractor.