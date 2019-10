OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help in identifying two women accused of shoplifting.

Police say it happened at Ulta near Penn and Memorial.

Officials posted photos of the women on Facebook on Tuesday and say they allegedly shoplifted at the store.

One of the women is seen carrying a child.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.