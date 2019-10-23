Oklahoma deputies to ride school buses to crack down on traffic violators

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Canadian County say they are cracking down on drivers who do not yield to school buses.

Each year, numerous children are injured and killed by vehicles when they are getting on or off of school buses across the United States.

Now, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Mustang Public Schools, the Yukon Police Department and Yukon Public Schools for the ‘Badges on Buses’ program.

As part of the program, deputies will be posted on school buses as they drive their routes to witness infractions firsthand. They will then relay any information to other deputies in the area, who will ticket the violator.

“Please help us to protect the children of our communities by yielding to school buses and the precious cargo they carry,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

According to Oklahoma law, all vehicles must stop and remain stopped for any school bus that is loading or unloading students and has its red lights flashing.

If convicted, the driver could face a $100 fine and lose their driver’s license for one year.