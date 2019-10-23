× Oklahoma leaders break ground on Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Historical Society officials were joined today by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, members of the Oklahoma legislature, Tulsa Regional Chamber and VisitTulsa for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP).

Nabholz Construction Corporation will construct the museum across the street from the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

The exhibits at OKPOP will include artifacts and archival materials directly from Oklahoma’s famous musicians, filmmakers, actors, artists, cartoonists, authors, comedians, athletes and more. OKPOP is managed by the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

“OKPOP is dedicated to telling the story of Oklahoma and the historical influence our citizens have made on popular culture around the world,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “These world-class exhibits will inspire future generations of Oklahomans and inform thousands of visitors about the gifted individuals whose talent was directly impacted by their roots in Oklahoma.”

Some of these talented Oklahomans include Will Rogers, Bob Wills, Patti Page, Leon Russell, Reba McEntire, Earnie Fields, Sr., James Garner, S. E. Hinton, Garth Brooks, Wes Studi, Mickey Mantle, Alfre Woodard, Archie Goodwin, Roy Clark, Peggy (Dow) Helmerich, Carrie Underwood and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.

The 60,000-square-foot space will be a “living experience” and will include event venues, audio and recording studios, exhibit galleries, performance stages, and retail space. A 4,300-square-foot terrace will allow guests to have a bird’s-eye view of North Main Street and Cain’s Ballroom.

OKPOP is expected to open in late 2021.