Oklahoma Marketing company launches outreach campaign to celebrate 30 years of business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A marketing company that has been in the business for 30 years is encouraging Oklahomans to take part in a series of celebrations.

VI Marketing and Branding has launched the 30 Days of Change campaign to celebrate the milestones accomplished over the past three decades.

On Sept. 30, VI began dedicating 30 business days to action-driven initiatives that focus on conservation, public health and community.

During the campaign, VI will host events and support other local organizations.

“We encourage everyone to get involved during the 30 Days of Change campaign. Thirty years in business is a milestone that we want to share with everyone, and we’re proud to celebrate by giving back,” said Tim Berney, VI President, Brand Strategy.

VI officials invite the entire Oklahoma community to join in each business day until Nov. 8.

Some of the events include the following:

Oct. 23rd- Cash mob to Farmer’s Market District to show support for local farmers and local businesses.

Oct. 25th- VI Marketing and Branding Carne Diem Chili Cook-off at Kerr Park. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., visitors can purchase a ticket for $10 with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of Central Oklahoma.

Nov. 5- A Day of Service- Sign up to volunteer at your favorite non-profit.