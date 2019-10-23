Oklahoma officer terminated following assault and battery charges

Warning: This video can be considered disturbing to some viewers.

GORE, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma officer accused of assault and battery following a June arrest was terminated this week.

According to KJRH, Gore assistant police chief Jose Guzman was involved in an arrest of a woman on June 7.

Body cam footage shows officers, including Guzman, inside a home telling a woman to sit down.

That’s when Guzman allegedly grabs the woman by the throat, shoving her to the floor.

Guzman reportedly then took a taser and tased the handcuffed woman twice in the chest.

Guzman was put on paid administrative leave, but a board of trustees voted for his reinstatement.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started its own investigation in August.

Assault and battery charges were filed against Guzman on Oct. 16, the district attorney’s office says, and he bonded out after turning himself in.

Horace Lindley, the Gore town administrator, originally said Guzman would not be suspended during the investigation.

“The circumstance basically did not change after the last meeting when they took no action,” said Lindley. “In our view, he’s an active employee.”

However, Tuesday night, a special panel took place to determine Guzman’s fate. The panel took less than five minutes and voted unanimously 5-0 in favor of Guzman’s termination.

KJRH reports Guzman could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

