Passport fairs to be held at several post offices across the state

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re in need of a passport, the United States Postal Service is holding several fairs across the state this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, USPS will host six passport fairs for those who can’t make it to the post office during normal office hours.

Appointments are not required on passport fair days, so you are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the application maximum capacity has been reached.

Passport fairs will be held at the following post offices on Saturday:

Broken Arrow 1701 S Main St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guthrie 201 W Oklahoma Ave. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hugo 207 N 4th St. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Stillwater 809 S Lewis St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wagoner 233 E Church 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weatherford 107 E Franklin Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



To obtain a passport, applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit); Official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application here to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

Click here for more information on pricing.