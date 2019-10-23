× Police investigating after Midwest City shooting leaves four injured

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Midwest City left four people injured.

It happened Tuesday just before midnight at the Vista Green Apartments near Reno and Air Depot.

Police have not released many details, but say four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.