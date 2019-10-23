Police: Rumor of residents-only trick or treating in Nichols Hills is not true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) - From the impressive Christmas lights to rumors of full-sized candy bars for trick or treaters, Nichols Hills has long been known as a holiday destination for many in the metro.

But now a city leader is addressing a rumor that only residents can enjoy the Halloween festivities there.

Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox says most residents get a lot of joy out of the holidays and they don't mind sharing that joy and candy with others.

"Our residents give out awesome candy," said Chief Cox. "I know there's several rumors where people give out full-sized candy bars. That's true."

Those rumors may be true, and as you drive the streets of Nichols Hills, you can see why it's a bit of a holiday wonderland for kids.

"It's a neat experience here," Cox said.

But there's one rumor Cox says is not true.

It started with a Reddit post that claims, "Just a friendly reminder that your children must have a resident's lanyard to trick or treat in Nichols Hills."

It went on to say, "If you haven't received your lanyards yet then you don't live in Nichols Hills proper and your kids won't be given treats. Thanks!"

"I think someone that would start a rumor like that and take away the fun from kids at a time of year when they could have fun is absolutely disgusting," said Cox.

In fact, they really only ask that you follow the rules of common courtesy and practice safe habits.

Cox says the city's narrow streets are always busy on Halloween night, and he is asking trick or treaters, parents and drivers to be cautious.

"I know younger kids get out early," Cox said. "When that sun starts to go down, people that are driving - they're sometimes blinded by the sun so pay attention."

He says it's best for parents to make sure their kids stay on the sidewalks or grass for their safety.

Nichols Hills' trick or treating hours this year are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

News 4 tried to reach out to the person who posted the rumor on Reddit.