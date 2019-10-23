Police: Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – A 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Altus, police say.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Main St. and Sutherland.

Altus police say Dorthy Kitts was walking westbound across Main at Sutherland when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Main.

The driver, 35-year-old Steven Goedicke, told police he was unable to see Kitts because of another vehicle also traveling southbound next to his vehicle.

Witnesses told police the light was green for vehicles when Kitts was hit.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries and her condition is currently unknown.

Police say Goedicke was not injured and no citations were issued.