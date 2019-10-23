× Several Oklahoma hunting seasons to open this weekend

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Several hunting seasons are expected to open this weekend, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, muzzleloader deer, private lands elk muzzleloader, muzzleloader bear, sandhill crane and Zone 1 duck seasons open.

ODWC says hunting with a muzzleloader is often referred to as “primitive firearms,” and “pays homage to a traditional form of gun hunting from the early pioneering days of Oklahoma’s history.”

This year’s muzzleloader deer season will close Nov. 3. Muzzleloader elk season remains open until Nov. 3 only in elk hunting zones where the seasonal harvest quotas have not yet been reached.

Muzzleloader bear season will run through Nov. 3, or until the 20-bear season quota is reached. All bear hunters must buy a license before the season starts, and call (888) 901-3256 before going afield to check the status of the bear harvest quota.

Hunter orange clothing regulations are in effect when any big game firearms season is open, except for those hunting waterfowl, crow or sandhill crane.

Hunting seasons already open on Saturday include deer archery, private lands archery elk, archery bear, squirrel, rabbit, dove and crow.

If you plan to go hunting this year, wildlife officials remind you to have the proper licenses and permits for each season.

Click here for information on license requirements and more.