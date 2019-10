OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Samantha Crain is originally from Shawnee, but she’s lived all over the country touring nonstop.

She’s toured with dozens of bands including the Avett Brothers, Neutral Milk Hotel, Josh Ritter and more.

Her music has been featured on the TV show “90210” and HBO series “Hung.”

KFOR’s Lacey Lett sat down with Samantha to talk about how she keeps her Choctaw heritage alive through music, the art of producing and how the local music scene has changed for singer/songwriters.