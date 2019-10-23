Suspect in custody after killing daughter’s boyfriend and another man, authorities say

Posted 2:56 pm, October 23, 2019

OWASSO, Okla. (FOX23) – A man gunned down his daughter’s boyfriend and another man in Owasso, late Tuesday night, Rogers County authorities said.

Both men died at a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Manuel Quezada was arrested by a Rogers County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He faces two charges of first-degree murder, and his wife Angelica faces an accessory to murder charge.

Rogers County deputies were called at around 10 p.m. to an area near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue.

The first deputy at the scene found Quezada standing outside a car with a gun in his back pocket.

