Testimony wraps up in burned baby neglect case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The trial of an Oklahoma caretaker is accused in a horrific case of child neglect that will go to the jury Thursday.

Cordett Cole is charged with child neglect after a little 11-month-old baby boy was burned so badly, doctors had to amputate his right leg.

Cordett Cole's attorneys rested their case late Wednesday afternoon.

They only called two witnesses.

One of them was Breanna Cole, the daughter who claimed 11-month-old Caleb Washington pulled a tea kettle onto himself, causing third degree burns from his waist to his feet.

She told police Caleb's skin was coming off with a towel.

Doctors eventually had to amputate his right leg.

Breanna and Cordett Cole were caring for Caleb in their Northeast Oklahoma City home in December 2017.

Caleb's mother, Cabrion Washington, who's also facing trial in this case, had dropped off her son to stay with Cole.

The injury reportedly happened Dec. 10, but Caleb, who was still in Cole's care, never saw a doctor until two weeks later on Christmas Day.

Breanna Cole called 911 when Caleb went into cardiac arrest.

A jury convicted her of child neglect in May.

She's serving 12 years in prison.

She testified Wednesday that Cordett Cole told her they had to treat Caleb's burns at home and bathed him in Epsom salt and vinegar.

She said whenever they had company, they'd hide Caleb in a back bedroom so no one could see his burns.

Cordett Washington did not take the stand in her defense.

Now a jury will decide her fate.

Closing arguments are Thursday morning.

