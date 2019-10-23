Traffic signal installed to fix dangerous Edmond intersection

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Edmond can breathe a sigh of relief after a dangerous intersection received a major facelift in the metro.

For years, officials say they have been called to accidents at the intersection of Hwy 74 and Waterloo Rd.

In the last five years, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there have been more than 40 wrecks and two deaths at the intersection.

Authorities realized that most of the accidents occurred because drivers on Waterloo Rd. were not yielding to the highway traffic.

“We’ve done everything that we know to do at that intersection and now the ultimate barrier, which is the stoplights coming in about a year and a half or two years,” Terri Angier, with ODOT, told News 4 in 2018.

On Wednesday, officials with ODOT announced that the traffic signal at Hwy 74 and Waterloo Rd. is operational.

However, drivers are still urged to use caution and allow extra time as traffic adjusts to the new lights.