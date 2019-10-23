× Wife charged in connection to husband’s death after she says she accidentally shot him

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Atoka woman who told police in April 2019 she accidentally shot and killed her husband is in custody after an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) investigation.

On April 14, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accidental shooting.

“Please don’t die, please don’t die. My husband got shot. He’s breathing, I have my arms on him. I have three kids here,” Heather Calhoun told a 911 dispatcher.

Atoka County Undersheriff Tony Taylor told KXII that deputies had been at the family’s home earlier that day in response to a fight between Calhoun and her husband, Barry Calhoun.

“They were having an altercation, then it was taken care of,” Taylor said.

Several hours later, paramedics rushed to the home following a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they realized that Barry ‘Nick’ Calhoun was already dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She told OSBI agents that after arguing with her husband that evening, she grabbed a gun from her nightstand and pointed it at Nick. While pointing the firearm at her husband, Heather shot him, which caused his death.

Following their investigation, the OSBI issued a warrant for her arrest.

Heather turned herself in to authorities on October 23, 2019, and is facing one charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

She is currently in the Atoka County Jail on a $2 million bond.