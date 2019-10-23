Writer shares love of Braum’s with Los Angeles readers

Posted 6:12 pm, October 23, 2019, by

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma native who writes for the Los Angeles Times took time to reflect on her favorite burger spot back home – Braum’s.

Hailey Branson-Potts’ article on Braum’s – ‘Braum’s is the best burger joint. You’ll wish you were here’ – is not only a sentimental recollection of how Braum’s was such a delicious cornerstone of her upbringing, it’s also a look at the history of a true Oklahoma original.

Click here to read why Braum’s is so special to an Oklahoman who found success out west.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.